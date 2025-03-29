Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his next actioner, Sikandar. The AR Murugadoss directorial is Salman Khan's first Eid release after a long time.

The movie, which will be released on March 30 this year, has seen a surge in advance bookings.

Ahead of Sikandar's release, Salman Khan, in an interview with NDTV, drew parallels between his character in Sikandar and himself.

The question was directed towards the scene in the trailer where Salman Khan is seen walking with 10-12 people behind him. The Kick actor was asked how it mirrored his real life, where he is also surrounded by a group.

Salman Khan admitted that he did not find it too relatable.

He said, “Isse main zyaada relate nahi kar pata kyunki agar humko yeh hota toh agar hum Telugu film mein, Malayalam film aur Tamil film mein dekhein jo commercial hits dete hain, yeh wahan par bhi hota hai (I don't find it too relatable. It isn't limited to my films. It is also a feature of Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil films which are commercial hits).”

Salman Khan also confessed that a problem comes in when people start believing that the larger than life on-screen image of a person is real.

Salman Khan said, "They start thinking, I can take on 10 people. No, you can't take on 10 people. Don't even try it. They'll beat the hell out of you."

Salman Khan also praised Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's performance in Chhaava. The actor also teased his Sikandar co-star Rashmika Mandanna over the nicknames given to her by fans - ‘Crushmika' and ‘Golden Girl.'

In the interview, Rashmika Mandanna gave a shout-out to Salman Khan and called him a “genuinely nice human being and someone you can depend on.”

The Pushpa 2 star mentioned how Salman Khan was very down-to-earth compared to all the hype around the superstar.

Hearing this, the actor interjected and said no actor ever called himself a “superstar.” He also referenced Thalapathy Vijay and Thalaiva Rajinikanth and said it is the fans and the public which give these names.

“Even if you work with Rajinikanth, Chiru garu, Kenny, Vijay, Suriya, they will never give you the feeling…we or they or anyone will never say that they are gods.”

Sikandar features Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar in prominent roles.

The movie marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss. The movie is set to release in both 2D IMAX and 2D formats.