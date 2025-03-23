<i>Sikandar</i> Trailer: Politics, Power And Punchlines - Peak Salman Khan Energy

Love him, hate him, but you simply can't ignore him—especially when he makes a grand comeback. Salman Khan is back in action with Sikandar, and if the trailer is anything to go by, he's bringing the full-blown “Bhai” energy with him.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and featuring Rashmika Mandanna, the trailer promises an explosive mix of action, drama and power-packed dialogues—the kind that makes fans whistle in theatres.

Clocking in at three minutes and 37 seconds, the trailer introduces viewers to Sanjay Rajkot (Salman Khan) — a man wanted in 49 cases over the last five years.

But before you assume he's just another big-screen baddie, the narrative quickly shifts, revealing a man whose actions stem from a greater cause.

“A hundred mistakes made with a good heart can be forgiven, but there is no apology for even a single mistake committed intentionally,” he declares — a dialogue that sets the tone for his morally complex character.

As the story unfolds, Sanjay finds himself in Mumbai, facing new challenges.

But true to the film's title, Sikandar (meaning "conqueror"), he takes control of his muqaddar (fate) and fights his way to the top. The film, a political action thriller, carries a strong undercurrent of power struggles and justice.

One line in particular—“Bahut neta jail gaye hain, abhineta bhi (Many leaders have gone to jail, even actors). Nobody is above the law. ” — strikes a chord, especially given its real-life implications. Another moment that stands out is when he boldly states, “I have enough popularity that, if not as PM or CM, I could at least become an MLA or MP.”

While Salman Khan leads as Sanjay Rajkot, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Saisri and Sathyaraj as Minister Pradhan.

Written by Murugadoss, Sikandar marks Salman's return as a lead after 16 months, following Tiger 3 (2023), which didn't quite meet box office expectations.

Though he made cameo appearances in Singham Again and Baby John (2024), this film marks his true comeback.