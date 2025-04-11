<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 12: Salman Khan's Film Earns Less Than A Crore

Sikandar, led by Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, has been struggling at the box office. The film, which arrived in the theatres on March 30, minted less than a crore on its second Thursday.

On Day 12, Sikandar earned ₹ 75 lakhs at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total box office collection now stands at ₹ 107.85 crore. Sikandar recorded an overall occupancy rate of 9.92% on April 10, added the report.

Salman Khan plays the titular character of Sanjay Rajkot in Sikandar. Rashmika Mandanna portrays his wife Saisri. Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, Jatin Sarna and Sathyaraj are a part of the project as well.

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, is centered around Sanjay Rajkot, who is on a mission to end corruption.

Previously, Salman Khan shared his views about whether he relates to his character, Sanjay Rajkot.

The superstar said, “Isse main zyaada relate nahi kar pata kyunki agar humko yeh hota toh agar hum Telugu film mein, Malayalam film aur Tamil film mein dekhein jo commercial hits dete hain, yeh wahan par bhi hota hai (I do not find it too relatable. It is not limited to my films. It is also a feature of Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil films which are commercial hits.)

Salman Khan's reply was based on a particular scene from Sikandar, where he was seen walking with 10-12 people behind him.

Salman Khan added that the situation becomes problematic when fans start believing that a star's larger-than-life on-screen persona is real.

He said, "They start thinking, I can take on 10 people. No, you can't take on 10 people. Do not even try it. They will beat the hell out of you."

Salman Khan confessed that he does not perceive himself as a larger-than-life figure. He said, “Superstars don't work. You'll never hear us calling ourselves superstars. You'll never see that in our films either.” Read all about it here.

Sikandar is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

