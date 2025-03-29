NDTV Exclusive: Rashmika Mandanna On How She Views Competition In South Industry: "I Don't Relate"

Rashmika Mandanna is on a roll. Her last film, Chhaava, led by Vicky Kaushal, broke several box office records. Now, she has collaborated with Salman Khan in Sikandar. The AR Murugadoss directorial is eyeing an Eid release on March 30, 2025.

While Rashmika Mandanna keeps taking up new challenges, she remains unfazed about her competitors in the South industry. The actress revealed it herself in an interview with NDTV.

Rashmika Mandanna said, “I read this quote in one book saying, ‘What separates you as a star from an actor is the choices that you make.' Now it was my choice to go to different industries — Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and tomorrow I want to do a Malayalam film also. Hopefully, I get that opportunity.”

She added, “These were my choices and the films that I am doing today are also my choices. I do not have any other reference because I do not know if any other person has come from Coorg, gone to the Kannada industry and made a debut there and then in Tamil and Hindi. So I do not have a reference point. My life is my life. I will make these choices and whatever happens tomorrow is on me.”

Rashmika Mandanna continued, “So I feel like the second you say competition, I don't relate to that because…", Salman Khan helped his co-star finish her statement. He said, “Sabhi apna apna kaam kar rahe hai (Everyone is doing their own work).”

The superstar stressed the fact that competition was necessary.

He said, “You should have that competition because competition se hi aapka growth hota hai. (Competition enables you to grow.) You need to keep on working on yourself every single day.”

Coming to Sikandar, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep up the excitement level of fans. On Friday (March 28), a love song from the film, Hum Aapke Bina was unveiled. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic chemistry stole the show in the track.

Sikandar, bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Sathyaraj.