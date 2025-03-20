Katrina Kaif On When Vicky Kaushal Knows She Wants Him Out Of The House

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, 2021, in a beautiful location in Rajasthan. They are one of the most loved power couples in Bollywood, and never shy away from hyping up each other on social media.

Katrina Kaif recently attended FILA 2025 (Forbes India Leadership Awards) and revealed the one moment at home, when Vicky Kaushal knows that he has to step out of the house.

She shared, "Every time there's a Kay meeting, the big discussions happen at my house, whenever it's scheduled, my husband asks, 'What's planned today?' if I say it's a Kay meeting, he immediately goes, 'Okay, so basically, you want me out of the house the whole day.'"

Katrina spoke fondly of Vicky and how he always gives her space while she is busy brainstorming and strategizing about products at Kay Beauty.

Katrina further revealed how her beauty brand Kay Beauty has helped her in personal growth too.

She shared, "One of the biggest lessons I've learned echoes something my husband used to say, which was, 'Let me talk.' It's crucial, no matter how passionate you are, to give everyone at the table the chance to be heard. But now, he's also learned to let me talk."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, directed by Sriram Raghavan. While Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has been smashing box office records. The film has been directed by Laxman Utekar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.