Sidharth Shukla's Last Co-Star Sonia Rathee Writes, 'You Had A Heart Of Gold'

A day after the death of Sidharth Shukla, his co-star Sonia Rathee of his last show Broken But Beautiful remembered him in an emotional post on Instagram. Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee played the lead roles in the third season of Ekta Kapoor's web-series. Sharing stills of the late actor from their web-series, Sonia Rathee wrote: "Still doesn't feel real. I'll miss our random conversations mid shot, your infectious smile every time you walked into a room, your constant support and belief in me, and your ability to make a person's day. You had a heart of gold and I had the pleasure of getting to know it. I will forever cherish the moments we got to spend together. I'm gonna miss you. You were an incredible human being and a true friend, you'll forever be remembered."

Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday morning. His cremation took place at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium in the presence of his family and close friends - Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Nikki Tamboli, Vikas Gupta, Aly Goni, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Rakhi Sawant, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra and Rahul Mahajan.

Earlier on Friday, Ekta Kapoor also shared a heart-wrenching post for Sidharth Shukla. "Numb since yesterday! Same sinking feeling of last year! Two young dynamos and a fate unplanned. Rest in peace, dear Sidharth! Never thought Agastya Rao's story would end like this! Strength to the family, loved ones and fans! I can say with the love our show got that he was loved by his fans! #ripsidharthshukla."

Sidharth Shukla became a household name after he featured in Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte. He won Bigg Boss 13 and also participated in reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He has starred in many films, including Shashank Khaitan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.