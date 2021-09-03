Sidharth Shukla's Funeral: An Emotional Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai And Others Attend

Sidharth Shukla's last rites were held at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium

Sidharth Shukla's Funeral: An Emotional Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai And Others Attend

Shehnaaz Gill with her brother Shehbaaz.

Highlights

  • Shehnaaz Gill was very close to Sidharth Shukla
  • She arrived at the funeral with her brother Shehbaaz
  • Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday morning at the age of 40
New Delhi:

Actor and model Sidharth Shukla's last rites are being held in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. His close friend Shehnaaz Gill and other Bigg Boss colleagues such as Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai and Nikki Tamboli attended the funeral at the Oshiwara crematorium. A visibly emotional Shehnaaz Gill, who was very close to Sidharth Shukla, arrived at the funeral with her brother Shehbaaz. Other celebs who attended the final rites of Sidharth Shukla with his family were Vikas Gupta, Aly Goni, Prince Narula, his wife Yuvika Chaudhary, Rakhi Sawant, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra and Rahul Mahajan.

See pictures from Sidharth Shukla's funeral here:

vgjqscp

Shehnaaz Gill at Sidharth Shukla's funeral.

cb5hl52o

She was accompanied by her brother.

b5fb8u08

Nikki Tamboli and Vikas Gupta at Sidharth Shukla's funeral.

o85f5ne

Rashami Desai was also there.

vk1cq9j8

Aly Goni with Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.

h5gnfmt

Arti Singh at the actor's funeral.

b77auub8

Rakhi Sawant was also there.

m2o0ip8o

Asim Riaz with Aly Goni at the funeral.

c20292t8

Abhinav Shukla at the funeral.

hqehrb4g

Karanvir Bohra also attended the funeral.

0lsovp6o

Rahul Mahajan at the funeral of Sidharth Shukla

Ahead of Sidharth Shukla's funeral, his close friend Asim Riaz, who was with him in Bigg Boss 13, arrived at his house. Actor Arjun Bijlani also met the family of the late actor on Friday.

rue76od8

Asim Riaz at Sidharth Shukla's house.

ib5n5bjg

Arjun Bijlani at the last actor's residence.

Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday morning at the age of 40. Hours after the actor's death, Rashami Desai and several other Bigg Boss colleagues of Sidharth Shukla, like Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Gauahar Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rahul Vaidya were pictured outside his residence in Mumbai. Actors Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and actress Patralekhaa were also spotted at the late actor's house.

Initial reports suggested that Sidharth Shukla had suffered a heart attack; Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, where he was taken, conducted a post-mortem last evening. A source told NDTV that "no external or internal injuries were found." The source added that a viscera analysis will establish the cause of the actor's death.

Also Read