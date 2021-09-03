Sidharth Shukla's Funeral: An Emotional Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai And Others Attend

Shehnaaz Gill with her brother Shehbaaz.

Highlights Shehnaaz Gill was very close to Sidharth Shukla

She arrived at the funeral with her brother Shehbaaz

Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday morning at the age of 40

Actor and model Sidharth Shukla's last rites are being held in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. His close friend Shehnaaz Gill and other Bigg Boss colleagues such as Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai and Nikki Tamboli attended the funeral at the Oshiwara crematorium. A visibly emotional Shehnaaz Gill, who was very close to Sidharth Shukla, arrived at the funeral with her brother Shehbaaz. Other celebs who attended the final rites of Sidharth Shukla with his family were Vikas Gupta, Aly Goni, Prince Narula, his wife Yuvika Chaudhary, Rakhi Sawant, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra and Rahul Mahajan.

See pictures from Sidharth Shukla's funeral here:

Shehnaaz Gill at Sidharth Shukla's funeral.

She was accompanied by her brother.

Nikki Tamboli and Vikas Gupta at Sidharth Shukla's funeral.

Rashami Desai was also there.

Aly Goni with Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.

Arti Singh at the actor's funeral.

Rakhi Sawant was also there.

Asim Riaz with Aly Goni at the funeral.

Abhinav Shukla at the funeral.

Karanvir Bohra also attended the funeral.

Rahul Mahajan at the funeral of Sidharth Shukla

Ahead of Sidharth Shukla's funeral, his close friend Asim Riaz, who was with him in Bigg Boss 13, arrived at his house. Actor Arjun Bijlani also met the family of the late actor on Friday.

Asim Riaz at Sidharth Shukla's house.

Arjun Bijlani at the last actor's residence.

Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday morning at the age of 40. Hours after the actor's death, Rashami Desai and several other Bigg Boss colleagues of Sidharth Shukla, like Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Gauahar Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rahul Vaidya were pictured outside his residence in Mumbai. Actors Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and actress Patralekhaa were also spotted at the late actor's house.

Initial reports suggested that Sidharth Shukla had suffered a heart attack; Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, where he was taken, conducted a post-mortem last evening. A source told NDTV that "no external or internal injuries were found." The source added that a viscera analysis will establish the cause of the actor's death.