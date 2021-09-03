No Injuries Found In Autopsy On Actor Sidharth Shukla: Sources

Sidharth Shukla's body was brought to the hospital by his family.

Actor Sidharth Shukla's autopsy was completed last night at a Mumbai hospital and "no injuries were found", sources said today, adding that a viscera analysis will establish the cause of his death.

The 40-year-old TV and movie actor's sudden death on Thursday, reportedly after a cardiac arrest, shocked his fans and left the entertainment fraternity grieving the loss of a wildly popular star.

A team of three doctors was formed for the post-mortem, which was recorded on video. Sources say "no external or internal injuries were found".

The viscera samples have been sent for a chemical analysis. "A histopathology will be done and only after that the cause of death will be clear," said the sources.

Sidharth Shukla was brought to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital around 10:30 am on Thursday by his family. He was declared dead on arrival.

Initial reports suggested a heart attack but doctors said the autopsy report would establish the cause of death.

According to his friends, Sidharth Shukla felt uneasy on the previous night and did not wake up in the morning.

The Mumbai-born actor's family issued a statement through his public relations team requesting the media to draw a line and "give his family and loved ones space and let them grieve".

"We are all in pain. We are as shocked as you are. And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family's privacy. And please pray for his soul to rest in peace," it said.

Sidharth Shukla began his career as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the TV show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na'. He later appeared on shows such as 'Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi', 'Love U Zindagi' before hitting it big time with blockbuster show 'Balika Vadhu'.

His popularity soared after he won reality show 'Bigg Boss 13'. One of his last public appearances was on the ongoing 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

He also participated in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'.

In 2014, Sidharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.