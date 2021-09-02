'Heartbroken': For Sidharth Shukla, Tributes From Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal And Other Bollywood Stars

Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40. (courtesy: realsidharthshukla)

Highlights Sidharth Shukla died due to a cardiac arrest

"You will always be remembered Sidharth Shukla," tweeted Madhuri

"Hard to believe he is no more," wrote Sonu Sood

United by grief, members of the Hindi film industry paid tribute to actor Sidharth Shukla, who died this morning of a heart attack - he had been taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. He was 40. Mr Shukla, who made his Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, was remembered by Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra and other stars. "It's just unbelievable and shocking. You will always be remembered Sidharth Shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family," tweeted Madhuri Dixit.

It's just unbelievable and shocking. You will always be remembered @sidharth_shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 2, 2021

"Hard to believe he is no more, my heartfelt condolences go to his family Broken heart RIP my friend, you will be missed," tweeted Sonu Sood.

Hard to believe he is no more, my heartfelt condolences go to his family RIP my friend, u will be missed. pic.twitter.com/B9my98mrb7 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 2, 2021

Filmmaker Farah Khan tweeted, "Can this year get any worse Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about Sidharth Shukla's demise. My heart goes out to his family."

Can this year get any worse??! Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about @sidharth_shukla s demise. My heart goes out to his family — TheFarahKhan (@TheFarahKhan) September 2, 2021

"Shocking. 40! Unbelievable. Condolences to the family," tweeted Richa Chadha.

"Shocked to hear this news. This is too soon. Siddharth, may you rest in peace saathi. My prayers and condolences to the family in this tough time," read Ali Fazal's tweet.

Shocked to hear this news. This is too soon. Siddharth, may you rest in peace saathi. My prayers and condolences to the family in this tough time. pic.twitter.com/zEsimZdyFb — Ali Fazal M / (@alifazal9) September 2, 2021

"This is shocking and heartbreaking . Strength to the family," tweeted Bipasha Basu.

This is shocking and heartbreaking . Strength to the family https://t.co/BJsAgMH6zU — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) September 2, 2021

"Shocked beyond words! Gone toooooo soon.... Condolences to his family, loved ones. He was loved by millions. Sidharth Shukla, you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti," tweeted Riteish Deshmukh.

"Unable to process this, So shocking. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," wrote Vicky Kaushal in his Instagram story.

Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story.

Sidharth Malhotra, in his tribute for Sidharth Shukla, wrote in his Instagram story: "Absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Screenshot of Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram story.

Sidharth Shukla, who was a popular name in the Hindi TV circuit, became a household name after he featured in the TV show Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte, in which he starred opposite late actress Pratyusha Banerjee.

Sidharth Shukla had also starred in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak. The actor had also participated in reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He was the winner of Bigg Boss 13.