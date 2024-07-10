Siddharth On Why South Actors Dont Feature In Alcohol Ads

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: worldofsiddharth)

Siddharth is gearing up for the release of his Hindustani 2 (Indian 2). The film marks Siddharth's first collaboration with Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan. The Shankar directorial will be released on July 12. It also features Kajal Agarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Surya, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Nedumudi Venu, Delhi Ganesh, Manobala, Jagan, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Zakir Hussain, Piyush Mishra, Akhilendra Mishra. Phew! Siddharth, who is busy with the promotion campaign for the film, recently spoke about why South actors don't feature in alcohol commercials.

Siddharth told News18 Showsha that Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth decided not to endorse alcohol. He said, “Rajini sir and Kamal sir took a decision years ago that they still stand by. They don't go and endorse surrogate advertising for alcohol, smoking, paan masala and all that.”

Siddharth added, “If they had done it, others would also have done it in the South. Nobody does it because they set a precedent. We're very proud to have two such legends in our industry because they're two people who showed us the way in many ways.”

Talking about Hindustani 2, Siddharth added that he was happy to collaborate with S Shankar after 21 years. “The one thing connecting both of them is Shankar sir. They both get him and he gets them. The films they do together have a ginormous once-in-a-generation kind of appeal. Shankar sir uses both of them perfectly.”

Meanwhile, the makers released the trailer of Hindustani 2 last month. You can watch it here:

At the time of releasing his first-look poster from the film, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Ek HINDUSTANI...Ek VOTE...Ek AAWAAZ...Become the change you want! VOTE RESPONSIBLY!"

The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.