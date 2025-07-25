Kamal Haasan Makes Parliament Debut, Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha MP In Tamil

Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan made his parliamentary debut on Friday as he took oath as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. He took his oath in Tamil to resounding thumps on the table by fellow Parliamentarians.

The 69-year-old politician was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on June 12, with the support of the DMK-led alliance.

#WATCH | Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan takes oath as a Member of the Rajya Sabha, in Tamil.



Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Mr Haasan said, "I am going to take the oath and register my name in Delhi today. I am going to fulfil this duty with honour given to me as an Indian."

A day prior, Mr Haasan told NDTV that he was "honoured" and conscious of the expectations placed upon him as he embarks on his parliamentary journey. "I am honoured to begin with. I know I've to do a lot. Something is expected of me - I hope I live up to those expectations. I'll try my best to be honest, earnest and speak for Tamil Nadu and India," he said.

Mr Haasan had launched his party in 2017 with a focus on fighting corruption, rural development, and environmental sustainability. His party secured around 4 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He then contested the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where Mr Haasan narrowly lost the Coimbatore South seat to BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan.

The Kamal Haasan-led party had not contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but instead extended its support to the ruling DMK - calling it a "need of the hour". After DMK's win in Tamil Nadu, the party had adopted Mr Haasan's vision for direct benefit transfers to women and rolled out as its flagship Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to eligible women heads of households.

The MNM is expected to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as a part of the DMK-led alliance.