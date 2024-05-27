Saif Ali Khan Begins Shooting For Siddharth Anand's New Film In Budapest

Image instagrammed by Siddharth Anand. (courtesy: SiddharthAnand)

Siddharth Anand's recent Instagram post has captured the undivided attention of all the movie buffs. The director shared two pictures from Budapest, Hungary, with his “first hero,” Saif Ali Khan. Siddharth made his directorial debut in 2005 with the film Salaam Namaste, which featured Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in lead roles. Siddharth and Saif also worked together in the 2007 film Ta Ra Rum Pum. Coming back to the post, in the images, the actor and the director are twinning in black t-shirts. In the first frame, they strike a pose for the camera. In the next, the two are looking at each other.

In his caption, Siddharth revealed that the duo is on the sets of a film. “Back on set with my first hero! How can nothing change! Haha! Love you Saif!” he wrote. While the filmmaker has not disclosed the details about the project in his caption, fans quickly guessed that they are working on Jewel Thief, a project that Siddharth had earlier announced with Saif in a pivotal role. In addition to Saif, Jaane Jaan actor Jaideep Ahlawat will also be seen in the movie. Actor Arjun Kapoor was amongst the first ones to comment on the post. He wrote, “Lord ki Jay ho!"

Earlier, during the promotions of his aerial action thriller Fighter, Siddharth Anand confirmed that he was indeed collaborating with his first hero, Saif Ali Khan for a new project. At the time, he told Pinkvilla, "We are doing a fun action film with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. It's a quirky film, and all my energy is directed towards that." The publication also quoted a source as saying that while the film will be produced by Siddharth Anand, it will not be directed by him. Instead, Robbie Grewal, who previously directed RAW: Romeo Akhbar Walter, will be helming the project. The source said: “While the film is titled Jewel Thief, it has got nothing to do with the original film starring the legendary Dev Anand. Siddharth Anand had this title registered under his banner and believes that the tile is apt for the subject of this Robbie Grewal directorial.”

While Fighter is Siddharth Anand's latest release, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Adipurush, alongside Kriti Sanon and Prabhas.