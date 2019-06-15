Siddhant Chaturvedi Describes Dubbing For Chris Hemsworth In MIB: International As 'Nostalgic'

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared this photo on social media. (Image courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi)

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, loved for his on-screen role as MC Sher in Gully Boy, says going to the gym is not his idea of fitness. The actor, who has dubbed for the Hindi version of Hollywood film Men In Black: International, spoke about his regime at footwear brand Skechers' new collection launch event, where he was present with Indian sprinter Dutee Chand and Indian women's football team's captain Aditi Chauhan here. Asked about his fitness mantra, Siddhant said: "I am not into gym or I am not a weights kind of person. I am more into calisthenics, martial arts and parkour. My thing is more primal and natural like hanging, running and push-ups... It gets really boring for me to go into a gym just to pump my biceps or anything like that. I like to play football as well. I was more into sports since my childhood."

The actor recently met Men In Black: International star Chris Hemsworth during the film's promotion in Bali.

Speaking about the experience, he said: "I became his huge fan after watching Avengers. I have dubbed for him for the Hindi version of Men In Black. I have watched first parts of Men In Black and after watching those films, I used to mimic characters who are there in the film. I have tried to give my own touch to his character through my voice, so it's a very nostalgic feeling for me because there have been a lot of memories attached with the film."

On his upcoming projects, Siddhant said: "I have completed shooting for the second season of Inside Edge, and by the end of this month, there will be an announcement of two projects."