Siddhant Chaturvedi Asked Chris Hemsworth If He Was 'Worthy.' Here's The Answer

Chris Hemsworth with Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Image courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi

Highlights Siddhant shared a selfie with Chris Hemsworth His post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram Siddhant Chaturvedi is in Bali for the film's premiere

Siddhant Chaturvedi - better known as MC Sher from Gully Boy - described dubbing for Chris Hemsworth inMen In Black: International as a 'tough challenge.' But he needn't worry - he got a vote of confidence from Chris Hemsworth himself. Siddhant, in Bali for MIB: International's premiere, posted a picture of himself and the Australian actor, who also plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and captioned the Instagram post: "Am I worthy? Chris said yes," referring to a running inside joke in the Avengers films. Mjolnir, the hammer Thor wields, can famously be lifted only by one who is 'worthy' and worth has been often debated in the movies, including in one memorable scene in Avengers: Age Of Ultron where the other Avengers try to lift Mjolnir but can't. Thor himself loses worth in the very first Thor film; later, Vision is able to lift the hammer and in Endgame, the final Avengers installment, Captain America is not only able to lift it but also summon it.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram within a few minutes. Take a look at it here:

Chris Hemsworth stars as Agent H in the reboot of the hugely popular Men In Black series that starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. Actress Tessa Thompson, who co-starred with Chris in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame as Valkyrie, is cast as Agent M. Siddhant Chaturvedi told news agency IANS, "It was quite overwhelming to dub for Hemsworth's character. He has got a great voice and to make up for that was a tough challenge. I have added an Indian touch to it for the Indian audience. It will be a fun film."

Siddhant also shared snippets from the film's Bali premiere on his Instagram stories. The videos have been curated by several fan clubs dedicated to the actor on Instagram. Check out the videos here:

Siddhant Chaturvedi was himself a man in black on the red carpet at the MIB: International premiere, wearing a Shantanu and Nikhil outfit. He shared a picture of his look on Instagram and wrote: "All set for the Men In Black: International red carpet. Desi agent. My kind of suit-up."

Tessa Thompson's character has been voiced by Sanya Malhotra in the Hindi version of the film. Men In Black: International will be released by Sony Pictures Entertainment in India. The film will hit the screens in India on June 14 and it will release in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Siddhant Chaturvedi became a household name after he played the role of MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. He stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the 2016 web-series Inside Edge. He also featured in the web-series Life Sahi Hai.

(With inputs from IANS)