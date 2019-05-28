Siddhant Chaturvedi Found Dubbing For Chris Hemsworth In MIB: International 'Tough'

Siddhant Chaturvedi is best-known for playing MC Sher in Gully Boy. (Image courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi says dubbing for the Hindi version of the Hollywood film Men in Black: International was not easy. Siddhant and Sanya Malhotra have been roped in to voice the lead characters in the Hindi version of the Hollywood film.

Siddhant has voiced the character played by Chris Hemsworth while Sanya has voiced for Tessa Thompson's role.

"It was quite overwhelming to dub for Hemsworth's character. He has got a great voice and to make up for that was a tough challenge," Siddhant told IANS at a press event in Bali.

"I have added an Indian touch to it for the Indian audience. It will be a fun film," added the actor, who was widely appreciated for his role as MC Sher in Hindi film Gully Boy.

The action-adventure spin-off Men in Black: International introduces two new members: Chris Hemsworth as Agent H and Tessa Thompson as Agent M.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Men In Black: International in India on June 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Talking about the franchise, Siddhant said: "It is one of the coolest franchise. It has action and comedy it is one of my favourite franchises. And Hemsworth is in it... it has become more grand. Dubbing for it has been an amazing experience."

The actor picked a black outfit by Indian designers Shantanu and Nikhil to walk at the red carpet event in Bali. He is looking forward to meet Chris Hemsworth and says he will try to make him dance.