Men In Black: International - Siddhant Chaturvedi And Sanya Malhotra's Desi Teaser Is Worth Watching On Loop

Siddhant and Sanya in MIB's Hindi teaser. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Sony Pictures India shared MIB: International's Hindi teaser It features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sanya Malhotra Men In Black: International will release on June 14 in India

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sanya Malhotra are all set to entertain us as desi MIB agents. The stars can be seen... actually heard... slaying their roles perfectly in the Hindi teaser of Men In Black: International. Sony Pictures Entertainment India shared the latest video on social media and we can only review it as action-packed drama. In the video, Gully Boy actor Siddhant and Photograph actress Sanya step into the shoes of original film's stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. The teaser starts with two suitcases reaching the doorsteps of Siddhant and Sanya where the duo open it and change into the formal attire of Men In Black agents. It ends with a clip of Siddhant and Sanya asking fans to watch the movie in theatres on June 14.

Sharing the teaser, Sony Pictures Entertainment India wrote: "Men In Black in Hindi! Our special MIB Agents are here from India! We bet you cannot watch this video just once!" Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sanya Malhotra also shared the teaser on their social media profiles.

Check out the teaser here:

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sanya Malhotra are the voices for Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson's characters in the Hindi version of Men In Black: International. Over dubbing Chris Hemsworth's character in Hindi, Siddhant told news agency IANS: "It was quite overwhelming to dub for Hemsworth's character. He has got a great voice and to make up for that was a tough challenge. I have added an Indian touch to it for the Indian audience. It will be a fun film."

In the original film, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson portray the new agents dealing with aliens. Its plot centres around a mole in the Men in Black organisation.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Men In Black: International in India on June 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.