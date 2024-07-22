Siddhant Chaturvedi Binges On Bihari Delicacy Litti Chokha

Image was posted by Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Image courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi)

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is known for his roles in Gully Boy, Gehraiyaan, Phone Bhoot, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, is indulging in some delectable traditional foods from eastern India.

The actor recently took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of the Bihari delicacy, Litti Chokha. His brass thali also included raw onions, green chillies, and chutney.

To lend an authentic touch to the post, Siddhant used the superhit track Aye Raja Ji sung by Manoj Tiwari, a superstar of Bihari cinema, from the cult streaming series 'Panchayat'.

Litti Chokha is a traditional dish made from stuffed and baked wheat balls (Litti) and roasted aubergine mixed with mustard oil, garlic, green chillies, onions, and tomatoes (Chokha). The Litti is stuffed with roasted black chickpea flour (sattu), pickles, and finely chopped green chillies.

It's a popular street food in Bihar. Roasted black chickpea flour is considered a superfood and is also a significant part of Tibetan cuisine. It originated in eastern India and spread to neighbouring areas with Buddhism. In Tibet, roasted black chickpea flour is known as Zampa.

In India, sattu made a comeback in the 19th century when the eastern part of the country experienced famines. Being rich in nutrients, sattu became a superfood and a vital resource to combat famine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in the upcoming film Dhadak 2 opposite Animal star Triptii Dimri.

The film is touted to be a sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak, which marked the Bollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor.

