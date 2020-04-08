Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Just Needs A Baby For Home Workout - Her 3-Year-Old Brother

Screenshot of Shweta Tiwari's video (courtesy shweta.tiwari)

Actress Shweta Tiwari, at home with her kids - daughter Palak, 19, and son Reyansh, 3 - is having a blast. She recently shared a video of Palak demonstrating easy ways to work-out at home using anything, literally anything, as weights. In her case, she picked up her baby brother. What makes the video all the more hilarious is Palak's ROFL commentary. "All you need for this exercise is a baby. He can be a midget too, doesn't matter. He should have a little peti for weight. Even a pug will do or any midget-sized dog. So first, I'm gonna take the baby very carefully... make sure he's comforted (even he's comforting me). There needs to be some sort of connection. First we're gonna work on our bicep exercise," says Palak as she lifts Reyansh with her arms.

"Now if you need something for the back, take the same baby... go a little lower down and work that back," she added for another set of back exercises. LOL. Now that was Palak's guide to "At-home exercises with an easily accessible baby." Reyansh, who really did seem to enjoy himself, was delighted to have been part of Palak's demonstration video. Take a look at it here. "A quick demonstration of my daily upper body workout by Palak," is how Shweta captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Shweta's feed is filled with posts featuring Reyansh and Palak:

Palak is Shweta Tiwari's daughter with her first husband Raja Chaudhary to whom she was married from 1998 to 2007. Shweta Tiwari is now married to actor Abhinav Kohli and Reyansh is the couple's first child. In 2018, Palak Tiwari retracted from a project that could have been her acting debut because of her board exams. Shweta hasn't announced anything about her debut yet.