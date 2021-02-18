Shweta Tiwari, 40, 'Never Gives Up' When It Comes To Workout. See Her Viral Pic

Shweta Tiwari's trainer shared this photo. (Image courtesy: prasad_nandkumar_shirke )

Highlights Shweta's trainer shared a photo of the actress on Wednesday

"She is not sleeping," he wrote

"Just recovering for her next move," he added

Actress Shweta Tiwari occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday, courtesy her picture from her workout routine. The 40-year-old actress, who recently took the Internet by storm with a post about her physical transformation, "never gives up" when it comes to workout, according to her trainer Prasad Shirkee. Prasad, on Wednesday, shared a picture of Shweta Tiwari resting in-between her intense workout session. In the picture, Shweta can be seen sitting next to a poster featuring Salman Khan with her eyes closed. "She is not sleeping, just recovering for her next move. Never give up," wrote the trainer in his post.

The photo has now gone viral on social media. Check it out here:

Earlier this month, Shweta Tiwari wrote about her weight loss journey in an Instagram post, where she also thanked her nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel for helping her throughout the journey. "Weight loss! Phew...Weight loss is not easy...it's very hard! You need lot of dedication lot of self-control and will power! But it is not impossible Also! Especially when you have people like Kinita in your life, who make this difficult journey easy and fun! I think more than me it was her who was determined to get me back in shape... Coordinating with my trainer, curating a diet according to my needs, likes and requirements, following up morning to evening! I am not a client to her I am a mission! Today my achievement of health and losing weight is all because of you, Dr. Kinita," wrote the actress.

Shweta Tiwari is best known for playing Prerna Basu in the first installment of Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was the winner of Bigg Boss season 4. Shweta Tiwari currently features in the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, co-starring Varun Badola.