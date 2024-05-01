On Shruti Haasan's 'Blessed And Grateful' Post, Comments Ask About Breakup With Boyfriend

Shruti Haasan shared this image. (courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan and her longtime boyfriend Santanu Hazarika have reportedly parted ways. The two have unfollowed each other on Instagram and the actress has also removed pictures featuring Santanu Hazarika. The couple have been reportedly living separately for about a month. Now, Shruti's latest Instagram post has invited a flood of comments regarding the reported breakup. The star wrote, “I feel the light. I feel so blessed and grateful for these moments.” She has also shared a bunch of happy pictures, including one with her sister, actress Akshara Haasan. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “3rd Pic - that perfect look when you just had a break-up.” A user said, “She is trying to act like she is not even feeling sad for her breakup who ever actually acts like they have not lose someone.” A comment read, “Happy Breakup.”

Some fans wanted to know, “Santanu ko q chod diya Mujhe Janna Hai? [Why did you leave Santanu? I want to know.] ” Pointing at the glow on Shruti Haasan's face, an Instagram user said, “After a breakup, people glow differently.”

Check out Shruti Haasan's post below:

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika reportedly broke up last month. A source told Hindustan Times, “They broke up last month. Since there were personal wavelength issues, they decided to part ways amicably.”

Earlier, in a conversation with Bombay Times, Shruti Haasan talked about her relationship with Santanu Harzarika. She said, "Santanu and I had some common friends. Our friendship blossomed because of our mutual appreciation for the love of art, music and cinema. People like him are rare. He is very kind and talented. He is a visual artist… an illustrator, and I find his art really inspiring. I have met many people who don't prioritise kindness and good behaviour, especially in our business."

"I have dated actors before, and it was terrible. For some actors, it may work. But when it comes to me, I consider myself a creative musician first. I am a bit of an oddball. I love my heavy metal and my dark graphic novels. I have never met anyone in the business who liked the same thing as me. The actor I dated just didn't get me. It was only after I dated outside the film community was when I started discovering like-minded people,” Shruti Haasan added.

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika reportedly dated for almost four years. On the work front, Shruti will be next seen in projects like Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam and Chennai Story.