Inside Shruti Haasan's 38th Birthday Bash With Her Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan shared this image. (courtesy: shrutzhaasan )

Shruti Haasan, who has proved her acting mettle across languages, celebrated her 38th birthday on January 28th. Shruti, daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has offered glimpses of her birthday party. No prizes for guessing that the party was Goth-themed. In the video shared by the star, not only are Shruti and guests dressed in black to match with the theme but they are also seen including in a cake decorated with skull motifs. Yes, you read that right. The birthday girl was joined by boyfriend and artist Santanu Hazarika, sister Akshara Haasan, and her mother Sarika. Sharing the video, Shruti Haasan said: “Birthday dump. Best one with the ones I love. Sober girls eat cake. All love no hate. Getting wise to bs. Thankful and staying blessed.” In the video, she is also seen opening some presents.

Santanu Hazarika has the sweetest response to the video. Praising Shruti, he said: “The best in the world ! The glue that holds everyone together.”

We also got a closer look at Shruti Haasan's skull cake thanks to her Instagram Stories. Along with the image, she wrote: "Thankyou so much for this. Loved it so much. It was delicious."

Meanwhile, late last year, socialite Orry AKA Orhan Awatramani claimed that Shruti Haasan was already married to Santanu. Quashing the rumours, Shruti Haasan clarified in a post on X (earlier known as Twitter), "So, I'm not married. For someone who has been open about every single thing, why would I hide this? LOL. So people who don't know me at all, please calm down."

Santanu Hazarika wrote on Instagram: "Y'all need to calm down! We are not married! Individuals who don't know us please stop spreading rumours," with a folded-hands emoji.

Check out Shruti's tweet here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan is all set to headline Chennai Story.The film is an Indo-UK co-production to be directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philip John. Based on author Timeri N Murari's bestseller The Arrangements of Love, the film explores concepts of love, self-expression, and acceptance, as per a press release.

The “coming-of-age romantic comedy” will have Shruti Haasan as Anu, a spunky private detective. About the project, Shruti Haasan said: “Hailing from Chennai, a story showing the diversity and uniqueness of Chennai is so special to me - collaborating with Phil is something I'm so excited to experience, telling global and rooted stories through international collaboration is what making cinema is all about.”

About working with Shruti Haasan, Philip John said: “I'm thrilled to be teaming up with the incredibly talented Shruti, on an emotional roller coaster of a story set in Chennai and Cardiff - two vibrant and multicultural cities. With the support of BFI, this film brings a whole new collaboration to international film production, while also bringing a fresh, under-explored Wales and India to the big screen.”