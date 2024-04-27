Shruti Haasan And Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika Break-Up After 4 Years Of Dating: Report

Shruti Haasan with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika.(courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika have reportedly parted ways. Recently, a close source to HT told the news portal that the breakup rumours are true. The source also added that they broke up last month and said, "They broke up last month. Since there were personal wavelength issues, they decided to part ways amicably." The rumours surfaced after Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika unfollowed each other on Instagram.

When the news portal contacted Shruti Haasan for a statement, the actress denied to comment on her personal life and asked for privacy. Santanu, on the other hand, in a conversation with ETimes, said, "I'm sorry. I don't wish to comment on it."

<>According to several reports, Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have been living separately for about a month now. Adding to the speculation, Shruti Haasan has reportedly removed all photos with her boyfriend from her Instagram account. She also recently took a brief break from social media and returned with a cryptic post that read, "It's been quite a journey, learning so much about myself and others. We should never apologise for who we are or what we need to be."

In an earlier interview with Bombay Times, Shruti Haasan opened up about her relationship Santanu and said, "Santanu and I had some common friends. Our friendship blossomed because of our mutual appreciation for the love of art, music and cinema. People like him are rare. He is very kind and talented. He is a visual artist… an illustrator, and I find his art really inspiring. I have met many people who don't prioritise kindness and good behaviour, especially in our business."

She added, "I have dated actors before, and it was terrible. For some actors, it may work. But when it comes to me, I consider myself a creative musician first. I am a bit of an oddball. I love my heavy metal and my dark graphic novels. I have never met anyone in the business who liked the same thing as me. The actor I dated just didn't get me. It was only after I dated outside the film community was when I started discovering like-minded people.”

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika reportedly dated for nearly four years.