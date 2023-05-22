Cannes 2023: Shruti Haasan Turned Up The Heat In Her All-Black Latex Dress

Shruti Haasan shared this image. (courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan's Cannes 2023 album is everything nice, sugar and spice. The actress has shared a set of stunning pictures from her time at the French Riviera. Shruti looks nothing less than a dream in her all-black latex number. Shruti will take part in the event titled Activating Change, hosted by Breaking Through The Lens. The round table on gender parity will take place on May 23. Along with the photos, Shruti wrote, “Cannes again .. today was wonderful at the @breakingthroughthelens event for the action grant supported by @chopard - supporting storytelling and the sisterhood - I love this.”

Oh, and, this picture of Shruti Haasan, from the same photoshoot, has her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika's attention. He replied with fire emojis.

Shruti Haasan is also expected to talk about her Hollywood project The Eye at the prestigious film festival. The psychological thriller has been directed by Daphne Schmon. Shruti has also shared a video montage on Instagram. Take a look:

Shruti Haasan completed the shooting for The Eye in December last year. The actress also wrote a lengthy note for her team on Instagram. Shruti said, “And, it's officially done !! The Eye is a film I am so proud to be a part of [black heart]. I wrote a lengthy post tagging and thanking everyone and it was one big soppy mess…So delete !!! To say it simply is impossible almost but here goes - I found a film family in a new country and made memories I will cherish forever … for that I am genuinely so grateful … Thankyou for making me a part of this beautiful film @daphneschmon@emilycarltoncarlton@melanie_dicks2 that's where this all began … three women came to me with a stunning idea and all these incredible people came together to make it happen … THANKYOU from all of my heart to this magical team of technical wizards , actors and creatives and I cannot wait for all of you to see The Eye.”

Speaking to Etimes, Shruti Haasan opened up about her Cannes 2023 agenda and the event is different from her previous one. She said, “My previous experience at Cannes was completely different. This time around, I'm truly excited as I'll speak about my international film, The Eye, which is very close to my heart. Cannes is a melting pot of culture and incredible talent, and I'm proud to represent my country through an international film.”