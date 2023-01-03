Shruti Haasan Shares A Video For Those 'Complaining' About Her Black And White Posts

A still from the video. (courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan has treated her Insta family to throwback pictures and videos. The actress has dropped the post for those "complaining" about her black-and-white posts. Yes, the video features her many monochrome pictures and videos from 2022. The clip also includes a video from her New Year celebrations with her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika. In the caption, she wrote, "A January to January BLACK reel... and this is only 20% of it. So, to those complaining about my black and white posts, there's always more where this came from," followed by a black heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

On the first day of the year, Shruti Haasan shared pictures from New Year celebrations with her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika. In the image, the actress looks beautiful in a grey top paired with a black leather skirt and sneakers. The actress wished her Insta family like this, "Happy new year lovely souls ... wishing this year brings you all the magic you need and want !! Sending you all love for 2023."

Here have a look:

Shruti Haasan closed the 2022 chapter with a video, and captioned it as: "It was absolute madness editing this reel because I have SO MANY amazing memories from this year filled with magical people and all the incredible places I travelled to !!! So I decided to keep it simple. Have an amazing 2023."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in the 2021 film Laabam. This year she has three releases - Veera Simha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya and Salaar.