Shruti Haasan Calls Out Reports Claiming She Skipped Waltair Veerayya Promotions Due To Mental Health Issues

Shruti Haasan shared this image. (courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan, who awaits the release of Waltair Veerayya, was MIA from the film's promotions, recently called out reports claiming that she skipped the event due to mental health issues. In her Instagram stories, Shruti revealed that she did not attend the pre-release event as she had viral fever. "Ok so here's the thing, misinformation like this and the over dramatisation or flippant handling of such subjects is what makes people afraid to talk about mental health...Guess what? It doesn't work," she wrote. "I will always be a mental health advocate I will always promote taking care of myself in all aspects. Oh and...I had a viral fever so nice try get over yourselves and while you are at it please talk to a therapist. No really, please do," Shruti added.

Read Shruti Haasan's posts here:

Screenshot of Shruti Haasan's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Shruti Haasan's Instagram story.

Directed by K S. Ravindra, the film stars Shruti Haasan along with megastar Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Catherine Tresa.

In terms of work, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Best Seller. Her upcoming projects include NBK107, Waltair Veerayya. She will be seen sharing screen space with Baahubali star Prabhas in a film titled Salaar.

Shruti Haasan, daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has starred in several Tamil as well as Bollywood films. She stepped into Bollywood with the 2009 film Luck, co-starring Imran Khan. The actress has also been a part of films such as Welcome Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji and D-Day among others.