To 'Akka' Shruti Haasan On Her Birthday, With Love From Sister Akshara

Akshara Haasan shared this picture. (courtesy: aksharaa.haasan)

It is a special day for Shruti Haasan. The actress-singer is celebrating her 37th birthday today and needless to say, receiving a whole lot of love from her family and friends. Shruti's younger sister and actress, Akshara Haasan, made sure to make the day remarkable for her. Akshara posted a black and white photo from her birthday celebrations and described Shruti as “a true example of what an Akka should be like.” The snap features the siblings hugging each other adorably and smiling for the camera. “Happiest birthday to my dearest Akka,” Akshara started her birthday note and added, “A woman who has had my back and always will, like a super hero. A true example of what an Akka should be like. Happiest birthday, my dearest Akka, Shruti Haasan.”

Shruti Haasan was quick to respond to her sister's birthday post. She adorably called Akshara “ma” in the comments section and wrote, “Thank you so much, Akshu ma.”





Akshara Haasan did not just share a heartwarming post for sister Shruti but also called the actress her “strength” on her Instagram Stories. Resharing a friend's Stories featuring the same black and white picture of herself and her Akka, Akshara wrote, “Each other's strength.”

Shruti Haasan was in the headlines earlier this month for being MIA at Waltair Veerayya's promotions. The actress, whose film with Chiranjeevi was released on January 13, denied reports that she skipped the promotional activities due to mental health issues. In a strongly-worded note on her Instagram Stories, Shruti Haasan wrote, “Ok so here's the thing, misinformation like this and the over dramatisation or flippant handling of such subjects is what makes people afraid to talk about mental health...Guess what? It doesn't work. I will always be a mental health advocate I will always promote taking care of myself in all aspects. Oh and...I had a viral fever so nice try get over yourselves and while you are at it please talk to a therapist. No really, please do.”

Shruti Haasan's Veera Simha Reddy, which stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, was also released earlier this month. She has Salaar with Prabhas and an international project titled The Eye lined up.