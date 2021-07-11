Shruti Haasan And Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika Just Love Fried Chicken. Her ROFL Post Proves It

Highlights
Couples "who eat together stay together" and actress-singer Shruti Haasan knows it very well. The actress, on Saturday evening, posted an ROFL video of herself and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika eating their favourite food - fried chicken. Sharing the clip, the actress wrote about their "normal evening with free food": "Those who eat together stay together. This is a normal evening with free food...oh and we also love fried chicken #foodmood." In the hilarious video, Shruti and Santanu can be seen eating fried chicken and she can be heard saying that she should open a YouTube channel to post videos of herself eating.
Shruti Haasan spent the recently concluded lockdown with Santanu Hazarika. The duo used to share glimpses of their fun activities on social media.
Last month, Shruti "got into a double workout" because she took it easy in lockdown. She shared a couple of post-workout photos of herself and wrote: "Back to training hard! Loving that burn and glow knowing I'm strengthening my body and my mind - only the toughest steel for the getting into a double workout today cause like many people this lockdown I took it a little easier than I should have but what counts is getting back on the routine and not punishing yourself mentally but pushing yourself further and rewarding yourself with a new mindset #letsgo tell me what work outs you love ?? I'm obsessed with fight training and mixing it up with good old-fashioned cardio and most secretly I dance to 90s music for HOURS."
In terms of work, Shruti Haasan has featured in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu, Balupu, Race Gurram, Aagadu, Luck and Katamarayudu.