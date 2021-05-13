Shruti Haasan Is Spending Lockdown With Her 'Bestie' - Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan is spending lockdown with her "Bestie" (Image courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Lockdown got less distressing for Shruti Haasan, thanks to her ‘best friend' Santanu Hazarika. The actress revealed to the world in her recent Instagram post that she has been spending time with her boyfriend amidst the pandemic. The 35-year-old uploaded a collage featuring herself and Santanu. The couple twinned in black outfits. “Locked down with my bestie,” Shruti wrote in the caption. The post spread like wildfire on the social media platform. Till now, it has collected more than 5 lakh hearts. Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia called them “cuties” in the comments section. Santanu, who was missing their pet, wrote, “I want Clara in the picture too.”

Shruti's next social media post is indeed dedicated to Clara. The actress uploaded a video compilation of her four-legged friend. In the description, Shruti revealed, “Clara bean is our very own supermodel - she loves herself, believes in herself and her skills she knows when to chill and when to lose it and she poops like a proper lady - we should all be like Clara.” The song she used in the backdrop matched these words as it was Kraftwerk's The Model.

A while back, the South beauty posted pictures on Instagram where she was captured all dolled up in Gothic themed makeup. Clad in sporty black attire, Shruti called it “Season of the witch” in the sidenote.

Shruti also took some time to immerse into good vibes through crystal therapy. She shared a video that showcases her collection of crystals and candles. “Did I mention I'm an undercover hippie,” she joked in the caption.

Shruti will be next seen in the action thriller Salaar alongside Prabhas. Vijay Sethupathi's Laabam is another project that Shruti is a part of.