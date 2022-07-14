Shriya Saran And Jr NTR In A Major Throwback Pic

Shriya Saran shared this picture. (courtesy: shriya_saran1109)

Shriya Saran has treated her Insta family to a major throwback picture posing with her Naa Alludu co-star Jr NTR. Yes, in the image, Shriya looks beautiful in a red ethnic outfit while Jr NTR looks unrecognisable in a black shirt and jeans. Sharing the image on her Instagram stories, Shriya captioned it as "Throwback". Helmed by Vara Mullapudi, the action-comedy film hit the theatres in 2005. The film also featured Genelia D'Souza, Ramya Krishnan and Nasser M in pivotal roles.



In the movie, Naa Alludu, Jr NTR plays the role of Karthik, who vows to seek revenge from an industrialist Bhanumati (Ramya Krishna), for insulting him during an interview. He challenges Bhanumati that he would marry either of his daughters, Meghana (Shriya Saran) or Gagana (Genelia D'Souza).



Coming back to Shriya Saran, she is an avid social media user and keeps treating her Insta family to adorable pictures of her daughter Radha. A few days ago, she shared an adorable video on her Instagram handle, enjoying herself with her daughter in a park. In the captions, she wrote, "How cute".

The actress also shared pictures from her daughter Radha's piercing ceremony. "Big day! Daughter Piercing Day!," read the caption. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shriya Saran was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, co-starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Next, she will be seen in Drishyam 2, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu and Chandru's Kabzaa with Kichcha Sudeep.