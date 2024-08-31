Shraddha Kapoor's LOL Reply To A Fan Who Asked About Her Aadhaar Card Pic

Shraddha Kapoor shared a special post for the makers of Stree. However, a comment from an Instagram user on the post eclipsed everything else. Equally hilarious was Shraddha Kapoor's reply to the comment. "Aadhaar card me kese dikhti ho (How do you look in Aadhaar card)," asked a user. Shraddha Kapoor's hilarious reply read, "Bardaash nahi kar paoge itni khoobsurat ki aap gaoge, koi itna khoobsurat kaise ho sakta hai (so beautiful that you will start singing that how can someone be so beautiful)."

Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the success of Stree 2. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee. The film released on August 15. The film also features cameos by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah.

Shraddha Kapoor is the star of films like Stree, Haider, Ek Villain, Luv Ka The End, Baaghi and Baaghi 3, ABCD 2, Rock On 2, Half Girlfriend, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3, Haseena Parkar. Daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, Shraddha made her debut with the 2010 heist film Teen Patti.

Before Stree 2, she was seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film released last year and it was a hit. She also featured in the song Thumkeshwari from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film Bhediya.