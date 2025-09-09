Shilpa Shetty's Wish For "Cookie" Raj Kundra On His 50th Birthday Is All Things Love: "So Lucky To Have You"

Actor Shilpa Shetty penned a heartfelt birthday post for her husband and businessman Raj Kundra.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa, who affectionately refers to Raj as her "cookie," wrote, "My darling Cookie. On this milestone birthday, I pray you always stay blessed and protected. We're so lucky to have you in our lives. Wishing you miles of smiles, great health, and success. Rab mehar kare."

She also shared pictures of Raj from the Shri Sukhmani Sahib path arranged at their home.

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son, Viaan. In February 2020, the couple welcomed their daughter Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raj recently tried his hand at acting with the Punjabi film Mehar, which also stars Geeta Basra.

Shilpa, on the other hand, is currently seen as a judge on the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 5.

