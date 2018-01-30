Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra And Actor Sachiin Joshi Accuse Each Other Of Fraud. See Tweets

Highlights Raj Kundra launched Indian Poker League last year "Raj Kundra's claims are all false, baseless," tweeted Sachiin "See you in the court," replied Raj Kundra

Hilarious how @sachiinjoshi takes full PR value introduces partners into his team who continue with @matchIPL@IFMatchPoker his partners pay months before event & till after event & numerous reminders to banking his check which bounces he takes more PR IFP Statement coming! pic.twitter.com/AFPtpyGSdK — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) January 29, 2018

Well I recently learnt on many such true con stories,& @TheRajKundra Kundra claims are all false,baseless..best of luck to him with it.. https://t.co/cQlEkh7kWV — Sachiin (@sachiinjoshi) January 29, 2018

Class you are Sachin!?! Stoop to such low levels for publicity? How come your partners that you introduced are still involved and continue to participate if IFP is rigged? Talking utter nonsense! Payment delay tactics!! https://t.co/u8jn11LG8F — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) January 29, 2018

Standing you reach my waist line! I still did business with not so equals! I remember someone on big boss calling you dedh footiya explains where the brains are! https://t.co/NcunAqAeyC — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) January 29, 2018

I agree raj what levels you have stopped to after coming and beginning me to buy in your league,and when I did not this is the level u go down to.,enjoy ur cheap publicity https://t.co/LhFU1jZmGM — Sachiin (@sachiinjoshi) January 29, 2018

Dude your CMO was asking for sweat equity on your part because sachin the superstar was joining as team owner in league we were and are a sold out League! Anyways don't worry focus on feeding your dogs don't want you falling SHORT there! https://t.co/rYlXfuPJf8 — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) January 29, 2018

Atleast I use my daddy's money and work hard to make the same and not do vat #frauds with govt..and people with bestdealtv investors.,run an entire betting busienss to cheat public..don't owe monies to anyone @TheRajKundra as I said enjoy ur cheap publicity https://t.co/rNpCC3p64F — Sachiin (@sachiinjoshi) January 29, 2018

Awwww is that the best you got? Lagi? Good now see you in court! https://t.co/lLIIlBUDia — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) January 29, 2018

Our official statement addressing the false allegations made towards @IFMatchPoker, @matchIPL and @TheRajKundra.#MatchPoker is a #sport that offers complete transparency, making it impossible to 'rig'! pic.twitter.com/BbbxrbQgck — Indian Fed. Poker (@IndianFedPoker) January 29, 2018