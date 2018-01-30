Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra And Actor Sachiin Joshi Accuse Each Other Of Fraud. See Tweets

Raj Kundra and Sachiin Joshi have accused each other of fraud in a series of tweets

Updated: January 30, 2018
  1. Raj Kundra launched Indian Poker League last year
  2. "Raj Kundra's claims are all false, baseless," tweeted Sachiin
  3. "See you in the court," replied Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and actor Sachiin Joshi, best-known for his 2013 film Jackpot, have accused each other of fraud in a series of tweets. Raj Kundra, who launched Indian Poker League last year, accused Sachiin over non-payment of dues. He alleged that Sachiin bought a team in the tournament, but his cheque for Rs 40 lakh had bounced. Meanwhile, Sachiin accused Raj of 'rigging the tournament' because of which, he former backed out. The Twitter feud started when Raj Kundra shared a newspaper clipping and tweeted, "Hilarious how Sachiin Joshi takes full PR value introduces partners into his team who continue with @matchIPL @IFMatchPoker his partners pay months before event & till after event & numerous reminders to banking his check which bounces he takes more PR. IFP Statement coming!"

In his defence, Sachiin Joshi shared another picture and wrote, "Well, I recently learnt on many such true con stories and Raj Kundra's claims are all false, baseless. Best of luck to him with it." "Businesses are done with equals & honest people & not with people with fraudulent nature @TheRajKundra," he further added.

To which, Raj Kundra replied, "Class you are Sachin!?! Stoop to such low levels for publicity? How come your partners that you introduced are still involved and continue to participate if IFP is rigged? Talking utter nonsense! Payment delay tactics!!"

Read Raj Kundra and Sachiin Joshi's Twitter conversation here.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Later, the Indian Federation Poker's unofficial Twitter account termed Sachiin Joshi's accusations as 'false,' and shared an official statement, adding it is 'impossible to rig' a match.
 

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra told Mumbai Mirror that Sachiin Joshi, "Yes, we have gone legal on Sachiin Joshi. He has been terminated from the Match Indian Poker League for defaulting on payments. His cheque for Rs 40 lakh has bounced. His team was Goa King's; he took full publicity and after the event avoided my calls and messages. I thought he was a friend. I am completely disappointed."

Raj Kundra announced India Poker League last September. He also signed contracts with actor Harman Baweja and a few other companies. He was removed from the Indian Premiere League by the Supreme Court for alleged irregularities in 2013. Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty co-owned Rajasthan Royals.

Sachiin Joshi is married to actress Urvashi Sharma. He is also an entrepreneur and the owner of JMJ group of Industries.
 

