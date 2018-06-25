Shilpa Shetty Takes 'Sunday Binge' To London. Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter Sara Also Joins

Shilpa Shetty opted for a virgin mojito cold stone ice-cream while Sara tasted cookies and cream ice-cream

Shilpa Shetty and Sara Tendulkar in London (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

  1. It was Sunday binge part 2 for Shilpa
  2. The duo also reviewed their respective desserts
  3. Shilpa is currently holidaying in London with family
Actress Shilpa Shetty was joined by cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara for her famously indulgent binge session, which she has named 'Sunday Binge.' This time, Shilpa took the session to London, where she is currently holidaying with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. Sachin is also in London now while Sara studies there. Shilpa opted for a virgin mojito cold stone ice-cream while Sara tasted cookies and cream ice-cream. The duo also reviewed their respective desserts. This was part two of the Sunday binge round for Shilpa, who had already visited a fudge kitchen earlier in the day. "After a fudge binge in the morning... What? I'm on holiday. Sunday binge part 2. Hot summer day just perfect for a virgin mojito cold stone ice cream (loved it till I got the mint leaves and lemon rind in my mouth) Sara Tendulkar got the better one cookies and cream. Sunday binge was saved by the by the candy floss," Shilpa wrote while sharing the fun-filled video.

Take a look.
 

 


Shilpa's Sunday binge sessions are always fun to watch and here are some videos of her.
 

 
 


Sara is Sachin and wife Anjali Tendulakar's elder child. She has a younger brother named Arjun.

Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. She is the star of films such as Baazigar, Dhadkan, Life In A... Metro and Apne. She is also a yoga expert and has released a range of yoga fitness videos.

On International Yoga Day, Shilpa shared this video.
 
 

Dear Instafam , Pranayama: Prana means life (no life without breath), Ayama means practice/control. So when you practice control over breath you WILL have control over your LIFE and MIND. It not only cleanses 72000 nadis/channels, your mind and blood ,but that cleansing process translates into energy.. SHAKTI.. This power helps you positively manifest your AURA, RELATIONSHIPS,SELF-AWARENESS and GOALS. This International Yoga day start with Pranayama.. Welcome the NEW you. Inhale the future, Exhale the past..Enjoy the present. A big thankyou to @narendramodi ji who leads and inspires by example. and @ra_rathore for keeping the momentum going so passionately #humfittohindiafit With gratitude Shilpa Shetty Kundra #internationalyogaday #yogini #power #shakti #gratitude #startyoga #swasthrahomastraho #benefits #pranayama #breathe #yoga #home

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on



Shilpa has co-judged dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Super Dancer.
 

