Shilpa Shetty Takes 'Sunday Binge' To London. Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter Sara Also Joins

Highlights
- It was Sunday binge part 2 for Shilpa
- The duo also reviewed their respective desserts
- Shilpa is currently holidaying in London with family
Take a look.
After a fudge binge in the morning ..What!??? I'm on #holiday Sunday binge part 2..Hot summer day just perfect for a #virginmojito cold stone ice cream ( loved it till I got the mint leaves and lemon rind in my mouth )@saratendulkar got the better one #cookiesandcream #sundaybinge was saved by the #candyfloss #summerparty #dessert #sugarhigh #instagood #doublesundaybinge
Sunday binge with #fudge .. this quaint little place in Windsor makes the most delectable array of different flavours of fudge with the purest ingredients,my fav being the #saltedcaramelfudge.. a must visit to the #fudgekitchen #sugarhigh #foodcoma #madefromscratch #pure #allnatural #sundaybinge #enjoy #londondiaries
Shilpa's Sunday binge sessions are always fun to watch and here are some videos of her.
Crazy dinner at my friend @minicadc ,who stuffed us with sooo much food that we slipped into #foodcoma ( a real Sunday binge) and now on a #sugarhigh .. so pls excuse the madness #faloodacake ( if there can be anything like that!) #suterfeni and the 2.0 version of #aflatoon #dessert #stuffed #friends #madness #cray #sundaybinge
SUNDDDDDDAAAAYYYY BIIIINNGGEEEE Like @chefkelvincheung says , when you are fortunate to be served and enjoy the best food it's called #foodfortune I definitely have it!!At the right place #Bastian at the right time ,when chef was testing a burst of new flavours with the new coconut cream mousse, with brown sugar sponge, passion fruit ,pineapple with caramel and meringue cake WHOA!! Fortunate to try it first and lemme tell u it was #incredible ,in #foodcoma now #gratitude #Bastian #flavours #cakesofinstagram #instagood #satiated #sundaybinge
Worked hard to eat 2 desserts todayOn the menu was my favourite #tresleches cake and #Mangocream cake courtesy, my 13 yr old baker / junior master chef friend @uv_specials .You are truly special Overindulged , definitely the #best Tres Leches in Mumbai!!20 Suryanamaskars ,2 sets of 1 minute planks, 20 burpees, 3 sets of 15 squats and a 100 skipsBut that's TOMORROW .. today it's #guiltfree #sundaybinge .#swastrahomastraho #amaze #instagood #instadessert #sweettooth #guiltfree #thankgoditssunday
Sara is Sachin and wife Anjali Tendulakar's elder child. She has a younger brother named Arjun.
Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. She is the star of films such as Baazigar, Dhadkan, Life In A... Metro and Apne. She is also a yoga expert and has released a range of yoga fitness videos.
Dear Instafam , Pranayama: Prana means life (no life without breath), Ayama means practice/control. So when you practice control over breath you WILL have control over your LIFE and MIND. It not only cleanses 72000 nadis/channels, your mind and blood ,but that cleansing process translates into energy.. SHAKTI.. This power helps you positively manifest your AURA, RELATIONSHIPS,SELF-AWARENESS and GOALS. This International Yoga day start with Pranayama.. Welcome the NEW you. Inhale the future, Exhale the past..Enjoy the present. A big thankyou to @narendramodi ji who leads and inspires by example. and @ra_rathore for keeping the momentum going so passionately #humfittohindiafit With gratitude Shilpa Shetty Kundra #internationalyogaday #yogini #power #shakti #gratitude #startyoga #swasthrahomastraho #benefits #pranayama #breathe #yoga #home
Shilpa has co-judged dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Super Dancer.