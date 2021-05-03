Shilpa Shetty's Mantra To Tackle Pandemic Blues: 'Live In The Now'

Shilpa Shetty posted this picture. (Image courtesy: @theshilpashetty)

The sharp spike in active coronavirus cases across the country, over the past few weeks, has left Indians in a state of worry. Most channels of mass communication and social media platforms are now being used primarily to amplify requests for COVID-19 resources. Amid the mounting caseload, it is natural for the chaos and tragedies to have a lasting impact on our mental health and well-being. Placing the spotlight on the issue and suggesting ways to overcome this, actress Shilpa Shetty reached out to her fans on social media on Monday. Sharing with us the simple mantra of "live in the now", the 45-year-old uploaded a picture of herself meditating amidst nature. Shilpa, clad in a black crop top and pink yoga pants, is surrounded by some picturesque mountains and looks at peace.

The note attached to the image brimmed with positivity and brighter possibilities. The fitness icon wrote in the caption, "We're all reading about the actual situation around us and it is absolutely devastating. This news plays on the mind all the time and leads the mind to very dark places. But then, there are posts and news about complete strangers helping people desperately in need of help. People who are cooking meals for COVID patients living alone, volunteers driving down to people needing medical assistance, and doctors providing information & guidance via online sessions. So reassuring."

And how do we handle the chaos unfolding around us, you ask? To this, Shilpa advises, "If we can do something for someone, we definitely must! But if not, don't panic excessively. Tune out for a little while, inhale deeply, and believe that it will get better from here. Live in the NOW. Together, we WILL overcome this. We will walk through this time towards a better tomorrow. Faith and hope are what we need right now."

Before this, Shilpa had also shared an emotional video confessing that she was not doing okay given the situation around her. The mother of two urged everyone to help children who are forced to stay hungry amid the lockdown.

Shilpa Shetty is currently seen as a mentor and judge on the dance reality show, Super Dancer: Chapter 4. She is best known for her work in films such as Life in a...Metro and Dhadkan among others.