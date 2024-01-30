Filmfare Awards 2024: Janhvi Kapoor's Dance Post Prompts This Reaction From Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

A video featuring Janhvi Kapoor. (courtesy: janhvi)

Janhvi Kapoor's captivating performance at the 69th Filmfare Awards over the weekend has the been talk of the town. Now, the actress has shared a carousel of pictures and videos from the performance, and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya couldn't contain his excitement. Soon after Janhvi uploaded the post on Instagram, Shikhar responded with heart-eyed emojis. In the post, Janhvi can be seen dancing to iconic Bollywood tracks such as Chadti Jawani Meri Chaal Mastani from the film Caravan, Kaanta Laga from Samadhi, Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi from Jheel Ke Us Paar, and Pardesiya Yeh Sach Hai Piya from Mr. Natwarlal. While Janhvi's dance moves were impressive, her stunning saree and lehenga outfits also caught our attention. While sharing the post, Jahnvi wrote, “What a blast I had and what an honour it was to dance on the songs of my favourite and most iconic Hindi cinema Queens! An opportunity I will cherish forever,” accompanied by red heart emojis.

Janhvi Kapoor's post not only garnered attention from Shikhar Pahariya but also received praise from several celebrities. Mrunal Thakur expressed, “You killed it,” accompanied by raising hands and fire emojis. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra complimented, “You are the BEST DANCER.” Shilpa Shetty wrote, “U are faaab.” Finally, Bollywood's favourite bestie, Orry also conveyed his appreciation with heart-eyed emojis.

Although Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor have not officially confirmed their relationship, they have been spotted together at various parties, restaurants and even shrines. The speculation gained more traction when Janhvi, during her appearance on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, mistakenly name-checked Shikhar. It happened when KJo asked Janhvi, "Name three people on your speed-dial list,” she quickly responded, “Papa (Boney Kapoor), Khushu (Khushi Kapoor), and Shiku (Shikhar Pahariya)," and immediately realised the slip. The moment was also shared in the promo for the show. Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She will soon be seen in Devara.