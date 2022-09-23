Farhan Akhtar Shares An Adorable Pic Of Wife Shibani Dandekar With Pet

Farhan Akhtar shared this image. (courtesy: faroutakhta)

Farhan Akhtar's latest post on Instagram is paw-dorable. The actor-filmmaker and his wife, model-VJ-actress Shibani Dandekar, often update their Instagram feeds with pictures of their pet pooch Tyson, and Friday was no different. The Toofaan actor posted a priceless photo of Shibani cuddling with Tyson on what appears to be a couch. Farhan Akhar was all hearts for the click as he shared it with red heart icons and the hashtag “Tystagram.” The couple welcomed Tyson to their family in March 2020 and since then, the dog features on their social media profiles every now and then.

See Farhan Akhtar's latest post here:

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are also parents to another dog named Jimmy. Remember when on Raksha Bandhan, she posted this beautiful picture of Jim and Tyson? It made her fans go aww. “I got you always…Happy Raksha Bandhan. Jim, Tyson,” the caption read.

We can never get over Tyson's pictures. For example, this post featuring a sleeping Tyson won the Internet when Farhan Akhtar shared it back in July. The caption read, “Mostly asleep since 2020. It's a dog's life. #tystagram.”

Farhan Akhtar married Shibani Dandekar in February, after dating for more than 5 years. The actor made everyone blush when he wished Shibani on her birthday in a mushy way. Farhan Akhtar's note for his “beautiful co-traveller” read, “Dear life partner, some days you steer, some days you navigate, some days you get us to put down our oars and take a break, take in the view, just breathe. I'd fight the strongest currents for you as I know you would for us. Happy birthday my beautiful co-traveller. Love you.”

Farhan Akhtar was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira.

Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Marvel Cinematic Universe's web series Ms Marvel, which marked his Hollywood debut.