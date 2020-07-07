Shekhar Kapur Did The Impossible - Found Someone 'Even Cuter' Than Jugal Hansraj In Masoom

Shekhar Kapur shared this image. (courtesy: shekharkapur )

Highlights Shekhar Kapur shared Jugal Hansraj's picture with his family

"Even cuter than Jugal Hansraj was in Masoom," wrote Shekhar Kapur

Jugal Hansraj starred as one of the child artistes in the film

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who directed the 1983 film Masoom, has a cast recommendation for anyone who is interested in the film's sequel. In case you are wondering if Mr Kapur's post was a cryptic hint at the film's sequel, you might be mistaken. "No, I have no intention of making a sequel to Masoom," the Mr India director wrote in his post. On Tuesday, Shekhar Kapur posted a family portrait of Jugal Hansraj, who starred as one of the child artistes in the film, with his son and wife. Sharing the picture, Shekhar Kapur wrote: "Anyone looking to make a sequel to Masoom, needs to look no further for the cast! Even cuter than Jugal Hansraj was in Masoom, is his wife Jasmine and Jugal's son Sidak. What a beautiful family. They live happily in New York. And no, I have no intention of making a sequel to Masoom."

Later in the post, the director recalled how it took him months to convince Jugal to star in his film. He spotted Jugal Hansraj in an Amul commercial. "Jugal, I don't know if you remember what a run around you gave me to do the part. I saw you in the Amul Dada commercial, and it took me months to convince you to act in the movie. I would have to take you to the recordings of the songs, take you to sets on studios, to convince you to that film making can be really interesting exciting and fun! Do you remember ?" read an excerpt from Shekhar Kapur's post.

The 1983 classic starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Urmila Matondkar, was a Hindi retelling of Erich Segal's bestseller Man, Woman And Child. The film showcased the story of how the news of a man's love child creates havoc in the life of a happy family. Naseeruddin played the father, while Shabana Azmi played his wife in the film. Masoom resonates with today's generation through its iconic songs like Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi and (of course) Lakdi Ki Kaathi.

Other than Masoom, Shehkhar Kapur is best-known for directing films such as Mr India, Bandit Queen and Elizabeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age. He also had a recurring role in the TV series Khandan in the Eighties.