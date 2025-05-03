WAVES 2025: "I Don't Need Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan," Says Shekhar Kapur On Creating Stars Using AI

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Shekhar Kapur claims AI will replace traditional movie stars. Kapur plans to create characters and stars using Artificial Intelligence. He believes AI can produce more human-like stars than real actors.

While Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to establish its power in the world of technology, have you ever heard of actors losing their roles because of AI? Believe it or not, veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently revealed that he no longer needs superstars like Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan for his films, because he plans to create his own characters and stars using Artificial Intelligence.

Speaking at WAVES 2025, Shekhar Kapur shared his thoughts on how AI can create not just actors, but full-fledged stars.

Shekhar Kapoor said, "Actors are going to be just actors, because AI will create stars going ahead. AI will create more human-like stars. And I can create a star using AI and have my copyright. And very soon there will be slew of ideas of AI movies that will have a girl or a boy or a man or a woman that I've created using AI, and that will be my copyright."

Explaining why he doesn't feel the need for stars, Shekhar Kapur said, “In fact, now it's happening more and more. A lot of the influencers that you see are not humans. AI has created them. So why can't we have films with actors, characters who have become stars because we created them on AI?”

“I don't need Amitabh Bachchan. I'll create my own character. I don't need Shah Rukh Khan, I'll create my own character, my own star. And if I'm good enough, I'll create a character that the audience will love. And then I'll have my own star," he added.

Shekhar Kapur is known for directing projects like Masoom, Mr. India, Bandit Queen, Elizabeth, The Four Feathers, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, and What's Love Got to Do with It?

NDTV is at the inaugural edition of the Waves Summit, currently on at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The event brings together the who's who of showbiz, creators, and everyone who's anyone in the world of entertainment in India and beyond. Catch all updates on NDTV.com, from May 1 to May 4.