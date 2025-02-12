Shekhar Kapur's Daughter Kaveri On Her Debut Film <i>Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story</i>: "Didn't feel Like Work At All"

Prominent filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's daughter, Kaveri Kapur, recently made her Bollywood debut with Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. Made under the direction of Kunal Kohli, the rom-com stars Kaveri Kapur and Vardhaan Puri in the titular roles.

Vardhaan Puri is the grandson of Amrish Puri. The movie was released on Disney Hotstar today on February 11.

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story is a cute love story set in the backdrop of U.K. It shares the journey of Bobby (Kaveri Kapur) and Rishi (Vardhaan Puri), who meet, become friends, fall in love, and then are forced to navigate through some harsh waters.

Talking about her first Bollywood release, Kaveri Kapur said, "Working on this film was a dream come true as a debut actor. The support and guidance I received from Kunal (Kohli) really helped me find my way as an actor, and his advice will probably help me in all my future films."

She was also all praises for her co-star Vardhaan Puri. Kaveri Kapur revealed, "Vardhaan and I became best friends very early on in the shoot, and he really helped me get through some challenging experiences as a young, first time actor."

The actress concluded by saying, "I had the best time working on this film, and even though the days were long and it was hard work, it didn't feel like work at all. I was so sad when we wrapped the film. I'm just so grateful for this whole experience, it changed the course of my life for the better."

Earlier, it was speculated that Kaveri Kapur would be making her film debut with dad Shekhar Kapur's Masoom- the next generation, however, the rumors turned out to be false.

Prior to her acting debut, Kaveri Kapur has already been a part of 4 music videos.

