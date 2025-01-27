To Padma Bhushan Awardee Shekhar Kapur, A Congratulatory Message From Anil Kapoor

Director Shekhar Kapur is making headlines after being honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India. Anil Kapoor has also given a shout-out to his “dear friend” on the special occasion.

In his note, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations to my dear friend Shekhar Kapur on receiving the Padma Bhushan! Your brilliance and unwavering dedication to the cinema is truly an inspiration. This honour is a testament to your incredible journey, and I couldn't be happier Shekhar.”

Shekhar Kapur and Anil Kapoor have worked together on the iconic 1987 film Mr India. The film tells the story of Arun Verma, a violinist and philanthropist played by Anil Kapoor, who comes into possession of a cloaking device that grants him the power of invisibility. Mr India also featured Amrish Puri, Sridevi, Ashok Kumar and Annu Kapoor.

The announcement of Shekhar Kapur receiving the Padma Bhushan came on the eve of Republic Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the names for the Padma Awards 2025.

After the announcement, Shekhar Kapur expressed his gratitude on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “What an honour! Am humbled that the Government of India has considered me to be deserving of a #Padmanbhushan.”

The director added, “Hopefully this award will make me strive harder to serve the Industry that I am part of, and the beautiful Nation that I am so fortunate to belong to. Thank you also to our film audiences of India, for I am because you are. #JaiHind.”

Shekhar Kapur has directed movies like Masoom, Bandit Queen, Elizabeth, The Four Feathers and Elizabeth: The Golden Age.