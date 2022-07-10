Shekhar Kapur And Tom Cruise In A Throwback Pic. Circa 2011

Shekhar Kapur shared this picture. (courtesy: @shekharkapur)

Shekhar Kapur has shared a throwback picture of himself with superstar Tom Cruise. The image is from a party Anil Kapoor organised at Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai while the Top Gun: Maverick actor was in India in the year 2011. In the image, Tom Cruise had a hand on the filmmaker's shoulder and are seen having a hearty chat. Sharing the photo, he captioned it as "When #TomCruise collared me and asked me why I am not making #Paani !". Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section, asking Shekhar Kapur to make the film. A fan wrote, "Sir make that movie...now you can do it at a grander scale" while another remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote, "Wish #Paani was made and @itsSSR became internationally famous!!! He loved you @shekharkapur @itsSSR we miss watching you and enjoying your LIFE-LIKE performances!!! To the one and only SSR".

Here have a look:

When #TomCruise collared me and asked me why I am not making #Paani ! Pic courtesy Hindustan Times pic.twitter.com/zm3s9TnzV6 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 9, 2022

Shekhar Kapur's shelved movie Paani, which was announced in 2013, was based on the climate crisis. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to play the lead role in the movie, but the film didn't go into production. After the sudden death of the actor, Shekar Kapur tweeted that he would dedicate it to Sushant if it ever gets made. He tweeted, "If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing #Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance."

Here have a look:

If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing #Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/pWzTt04IbK — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 22, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shekhar Kapur made his directorial debut in Bollywood with 1983's cult classic movie Masoom. He has also directed Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's Mr India.