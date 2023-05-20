Shehnaaz Gill Is Living Her Best Life In Phuket. See New Post

Shehnaaz Gill in a still from the video. (courtesy: shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill is making Thailand's Phuket look so good, one post at a time. The actress-singer was holidaying on the island with friends. Her latest post comprising her best memories from Phuket is what we call “happiness.” It shows Shehnaaz being her jolly, cheerful self and living life in the moment. The montage starts with a video of Shehnaaz giggling on a swing on the beach. She looks breathtaking in a maxi dress. Next, we can see the actress posing adorably for the camera in a printed dress. She is seen playing with the sand on the beach in vibrant fits.

Sharing the video collage, Shehnaaz Gill wrote: “Happiness” and added dolphin, sun, sea wave and coral icons to her caption. Her new post from Phuket received lots of love from celebs. Actress Shweta Gulati dropped red heart emojis while TV star Smriti Khanna commented: “Awww.”

Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram profile was the best stop for those who were craving a beach vacation for the last few days. Here, she is shining brighter than the sun. Also, how cool is her OOTD – a brown shirt and loose ivory trousers?

Fans loved the actress' special note to nature: “Dear ocean, thank you for making us feel tiny, humble, inspired, and salty …all at once.” Raise your hand if you also liked Shehnaaz's floral print shirt in these snaps.

Shehnaaz Gill's Phuket album is far from over yet. In these pictures, she is seen chilling on the beach in a stunning red dress, sans any makeup. The actress channeled her creative self for the caption and wrote, “It's TAN o clock . . . (wave, Sun emojis).”

Two “pure souls” make this photo album a lot more special.

Shehnaaz Gill is “at my best when around nature.”

In terms of work, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It was her Bollywood debut. Before that, she worked in Punjabi films and music videos such as Honsla Rakh and Sat Shri Akaal England.