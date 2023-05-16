Just Shehnaaz Gill On A Beach, Making 'Tan O Clock' Look Awesome

Image was shared by Shehnaaz Gill.(courtesy: shehnaazgill )

After receiving love and praise for her role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehnaaz Gill seems to be taking a well-deserved break. The actress has shared a set of images of herself chilling – and posing – at the beach, looking gorgeous as always. In a new post with a geotag pointing to Coral Island, Phuket, Shehnaaz Gill is dressed in a stunning red dress bereft of any makeup. The actress, in the caption, confessed that she was embracing the summer. She simply wrote, “It's TAN o clock . . . [wave, Sun emojis].” Fans of the actress have flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis.

While in Phuket, Shehnaaz Gill also shared a bunch of pictures of herself posing amidst the lush greenery, looking lovely in a floral dress. In the caption, the Big Boss star confessed, “I'm at my best when around nature.” In response, Monica Bedi said, “So adorable.”

Shehnaaz Gill recently made headlines for purchasing a house in Mumbai, following which she thanked fans for their continued support in a social media post. She wrote, “Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us...for me it's my fans... I want to thank you for believing in me, always standing by me and motivating me. Love you all."

Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us…for me it's my fans… I want to thank you for believing in me, always standing by me & motivating me. Love you all. #Shehnazians — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 2, 2023

The actress was rumoured to be dating her Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Raghav Juyal. However, both stars have quashed the rumours. Offering an explanation, Raghav was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying: “When you spend almost three to four months shooting for a movie, dosti yaari ho jaati hai. Shehnaaz ki dikkat ye hai ki usne Bigg Boss 13 kiya hai ( Shehnaaz's problem is that she participated in the show). The audience is invested in their personal life for three months, so it becomes like a drug and they want that drug even after the show ends. I have travelled and spent time with others as well, lekin uske saath logon ko drama create karna tha I don't know what it is! Dukh hota hai, bechari. Hum hansi-mazaak hi karte hain (we joke around)."



Before her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill appeared in Punjabi films including Honsla Rakh and Kala Shah Kala.