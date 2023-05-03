Shehnaaz Gill Buys New House, Thanks Fans For 'Standing By' Her

Shehnaaz Gill shared this image. (courtesy: shehnaazgill)

TV star Shehnaaz Gill has bought a new house. On Tuesday, the actress posted screenshots of the many messages that she received from her fans congratulating her. One of the messages read, "My dearest Sana baby, Congratulations on your new house, we are so proud of your accomplishment. We feel we have bought a house, that is how emotionally attached we are with you. Waheguruji bless your home and all those who enter. Praying for positive vibes in your home." Shehnaaz Gill posted more screenshots from the messages in a separate Instagram story and she wrote in the caption: "Thankyou Shehnaazians I love you" and added red heart emojis.

This is what Shehnaaz Gill posted on Instagram:

Screenshot of Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram story

Screenshot of Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram story

Meanwhile, on Twitter, the actress thanked her fans and added the hashtag #Shehnazians. She wrote in her tweet, "Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us...for me it's my fans... I want to thank you for believing in me, always standing by me and motivating me. Love you all."

Read her tweet here:

Shehnaaz Gill became a star after featuring in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. Other than that she has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. Shehnaaz Gill also starred in a music video with rapper Badhshah. The singer-actress was also seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She recently starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde.