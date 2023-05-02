After Asking Shehnaaz Gill To 'Move On,' Salman Khan Explains What He Actually Meant

Salman Khan with Shehnaaz Gill.

Salman Khan, in a recent interview, finally addressed the rumours about him dating actress Shehnaaz Gill. The speculation started last year when she was spotted kissing the actor on the cheek during his sister Arpita's Eid party. Then, scenes from promotional diaries of their first film together – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – fuelled the rumour mills after Salman was heard telling the actress to “move on.” She was reportedly dating late actor Sidharth Shukla but they never made their relationship public. Now, on Aap Ki Adalat, Salman Khan denied being in a relationship with Shehnaaz.

On being asked about his equation with Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan said: “I told her to move on. Sid ab iss duniya mein nahi rahe (Sidharth is not in this world anymore). I am sure he will also want Shehnaaz to move on. Just move on, ye nahi ki unki shaadi hojaye, bachche hojaye. Abhi nahi, bohot time hai (that doesn't mean she should get married or have kids. Not now, at least. That can happen later)."

Salman Khan added, “But to get out of that ‘Sidnaaz,' woh bohot hi heavy tha uske upar aur woh toot rahi thi bechari bachchi. Toh maine bola ki 'move on'. Iska ye matlab nahi ki main bring it on, bring it on bol raha (it was a piece of advice for her to get out of the ‘Sidnaaz phase'. It was very difficult for her and she was breaking down. So, I told her to move on. But that doesn't mean am asking her to bring it on, bring it on).” The actor, as well as the audience, then burst into laughter.

Salman Khan has been very supportive of Shehnaaz Gill after the death of Sidharth Shukla. Ahead of the release of their film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, at the trailer launch event, Shehnaaz was asked what she felt while working on the film. But before she could answer, Salman said, “Move on kar jao” and she instantly replied, "Kar gayi." Their conversation created quite a buzz on social media.

Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released on Eid last month.