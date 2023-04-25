On Shehnaaz Gill's Wishlist, 'Films Like Radhika Apte Does'

Image was Instagrammed by Shehnaaz Gill.(courtesy: shehnaazgill )

Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently basking in the success of her latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, revealed her aspirations with regard to her career trajectory and also shared the genre of films she wants to be a part of. In an extensive chat with ETimes, the former Bigg Boss star said that she is interested in doing films and characters along the lines of what Radhika Apte does. Elaborating on it, the actress told ETimes, "I want to do cinema that people will find relatable. I want to do all types of characters. I would like to do characters and films like Radhika Apte does. It is challenging and it creates a good image for you as an artist."

Shehnaaz Gill, who has been part of many Punjabi films like Honsla Rakh, Kala Shah Kala and others, marked her debut in the Hindi film industry with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On being asked about her reaction when Salman Khan offered her a film, the actress said, "Salman Khan calling you is a big thing. That he thought of me out of so many girls out there was special. He has always supported me and cared for me. In the film, I am just like how I am in real life."

Shehnaaz Gill also went on to speak extensively about her ambitions and said, "I want to do good work as an actor. I would like to see myself as a brand ambassador. I want to see myself on big hoardings everywhere. I don't want anything else. I want to live an artist's life. I want to do everything related to this industry."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has made ₹ 10.17 crore on its fourth day in cinemas. The total earning of the film, since its realease last Friday is ₹ 78.34 crores.

"Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hits double digits on make-or-break Monday. Declines at premium plexes, but fantastic beyond metros and single screens [better than Friday at places], despite weekday ticket rates. Friday 15.81 cr, Saturday 25.75 cr, Sunday 26.61 cr, Monday 10.17 cr. Total: ₹ 78.34 cr. India biz. KKBKKJ is enjoying a terrific run-in mass pockets/Hindi belt, which is driving its biz. Salman Khan's star power is, of course, the icing on the cake. The film should stay strong in mass circuits in days to come, looking at the current trends," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV gave 1 star out of 5 stars and wrote, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a travesty of gigantic proportions no matter what geography you belong to, what history you believe in and what you think cinema should be. A bad film is a bad film. KKBKKJ is beyond bad."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Raghav, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Jassie Gill and Palak Tiwari.