Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan's Film Passes Monday Test

Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has passed the Monday test with a box office collection in double digits, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On its fourth day in cinemas, the film made Rs 10.17 crore, bringing its total up to Rs 78.34 crore. Ticket sales fell in metros but Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan did well in mass circuits, particularly in single screen theatres. Current trends suggest the film will continue to do well in these circuits, reports Mr Adarsh; no prizes for guessing – Salman Khan's star power is driving KKBKKJ's business.

"Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hits double digits on make-or-break Monday. Declines at premium plexes, but fantastic beyond metros and single screens [better than Friday at places], despite weekday ticket rates. Friday 15.81 cr, Saturday 25.75 cr, Sunday 26.61 cr, Monday 10.17 cr. Total: Rs 78.34 cr. India biz. KKBKKJ is enjoying a terrific run in mass pockets/Hindi belt, which is clearly driving its biz. Salman Khan's star power is, of course, the icing on the cake. The film should stay strong in mass circuits in days to come, looking at the current trends," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released last Friday, a day before Eid which is Salman Khan's preferred festival for a film release. He stars as Bhaijaan, a gym trainer with three brothers played by Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill. Bhaijaan falls for Bhagyalakshmi, played by Pooja Hegde and has to contend with her brother Rowdy Anna – in the starry form of Venkatesh Daggubati. Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla and Vijender Singh complete the cast with a special appearance by Ram Charan in the song Yentamma.