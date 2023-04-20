How Shehnaaz Gill Braved Being Body-Shamed On Bigg Boss, Told She Was "Fat"

Shehnaaz Gill shared this image. (courtesy: shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill, who is all set to debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, spoke to news agency PTI ahead of the film's release. During the interaction, Shehnaaz revealed that she was often body-shamed on the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz said, "I changed myself, worked on myself. Firstly I lost weight. When I was in Bigg Boss, I was called fat. I was body-shamed a lot. So I thought, I can transform myself, It's not hard and that is exactly what I did. I changed my styling. People thought I only look good in suits. No, don't judge me. Don't judge a book by its cover. There's something else inside. I wanted to break all the presumptions that people had so I did that."

When asked about the difference, if any, between Salman, the Bigg Boss host, and Salman, her co-star, Shehnaaz said, "None at all. The way sir would motivate me earlier, saying, 'You can go ahead, you have potential, work on yourself...' what he would say earlier, he still says. He always makes me feel very comfortable. I like how he looks after me, never making me feel uncomfortable. He's always supported me. The scenes I gave, that's me, weren't that difficult."

Other than Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. Shehnaaz Gill also starred in a music video with rapper Badhshah. The singer-actress was last seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.