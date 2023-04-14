When Shehnaaz Gill Blocked Salman Khan's Number On Her Phone

Shehnaaz Gill with Salman Khan. (courtesy: shehnaazgillxinfinity)

Shehnaaz Gill, who is all set for her big film debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently checked into the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show along with her other co-stars. On the show, Shehnaaz revealed that she had blocked Salman Khan's number on her phone. Hindustan Times, Pinkvilla and other sites stated, Shehnaaz said during the show, "I was in Amritsar visiting the Gurudwara when I received a call from an unknown number. And I have this habit of blocking unknown numbers, so I did the same. Then after a few minutes, I got a message that Salman Sir is trying to call me. Just to verify, I put the number on the Truecaller app and found out that it was actually Salman Khan calling me! I immediately unblocked him and called him back, it was then that he offered me the film and that's how I got the film."

Shehnaaz Gill had previously worked with Salman Khan in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she was a participant and he was the host.

During the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan asked Shehnaaz to move on. He said, "Main keh raha hoon move on kar jao ( I am, telling her to move on)." To this, Shehnaaz replied, "Kar gayi (I have)." Salman then added, "And Shehnaaz, I want you to move on. Kyuki mujhe aise lag raha hai... And I notice all these things. If I can notice this about me, then I can notice this about all of you also... Actually, I shouldn't say much." The Internet thought Salman Khan's comment was a cryptic reference to her bestfriend and actor Sidharth Shukla, with whom she participated in Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 in Mumbai in September 2021.

Other than Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. Shehnaaz Gill also starred in a music video with rapper Badhshah. The singer-actress was last seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.