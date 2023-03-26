Just Shehnaaz Gill Setting The Internet Ablaze In A Classic Black

Shehnaaz Gill shared this picture. (courtesy: shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill is an absolute beauty in black in her latest Instagram post and we just can't seem to get enough of it. Dressed in a gorgeous black gown, Shehnaaz Gill has proved yet again that she is here to slay and rightfully so. The actress and former Bigg Boss contestant, who is quite a rage among her fans for her quirks and humour, has managed to impress her fans again with her stunning appearance. Sharing some pictures in her beautiful dress, the actress wrote, "When the look is effortless slay !" and we can't agree more. The post was an instant hit on social media with fans flooding her feed with praises for her. One wrote, "rising star" while another commented, "Slay Like Shehnaaz".

Now take a look at Shehnaaz's post:

Recently Shehnaaz Gill and Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable moment when the latter made an appearnce in Shehnaaz Gill's chat show a week back. Sara posted a hilarious video on Instagram, adding to her long list of popular “knock knock” joke clips. In the video, the actress -- who can be seen hiding behind a few curtains -- sings the song Kundi Mat Khadkao Raja which features her Gaslight co-star Chitrangda Singh. Upon hearing this, the two go behind the curtain, leaving the rest to our imagination. Thereafter, Sara says, “Garmi kuch zyada nahi badd gayi Chitrangda ma'am ke gaane pe(Haven't the temperatures risen thanks to Chitrangda ma'am's song).” Shehnaaz even states, “Meri lipstick gayi.”

The hilarious clip has garnered many likes and compliments from their fans. For the caption, Sara wrote, "Knock knock."

Check out the hilarious video here:

Shehnaaz Gill was rumoured to be in a relationship with the late Sidharth Shukla. The actor died of cardiac arrest in September 2021. Shehnaaz and Sidharth were also part of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 13.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Farhad Samji directorial also stars Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in key roles. Actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari will also step into the world of Bollywood with this film. It will be released on the occasion of Eid, April 21.